Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.59). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08).

Several research firms have recently commented on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,892. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 12.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

