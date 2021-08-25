Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 12,921 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 380,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $953,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $12.15 on Wednesday, reaching $2,860.12. The company had a trading volume of 22,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,318. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,860.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,656.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,707 shares in the company, valued at $13,864,471.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

