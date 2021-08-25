Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,371,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $144,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 520,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,294,000 after acquiring an additional 70,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VLUE traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $104.97. 1,520,358 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.33. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

