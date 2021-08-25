Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 63,053 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,053 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Public Storage worth $192,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $23,508,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 5.7% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $318.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,231. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.60. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $204.20 and a 12-month high of $326.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,440 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,477. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

