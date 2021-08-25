Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 787,620 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,509,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,620 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Micron Technology worth $298,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 50.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 344,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,298,000 after buying an additional 110,116 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.20. 807,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,638,854. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

