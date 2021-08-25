Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,280 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $210,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $43,124,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at $1,781,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,415,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $11.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $809.22. 10,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,201. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $818.34. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total value of $827,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,282. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

