Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 342,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $135,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $492,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,951.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Twilio stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.13. The stock had a trading volume of 37,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,182. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.23 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

