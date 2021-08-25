Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.67 Million

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report $283.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.20 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $70.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 303.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $879.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $868.23 million to $899.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHP. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,043. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $86.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.