Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report $283.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.20 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $70.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 303.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $879.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $868.23 million to $899.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHP. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,043. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $86.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

