S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan Purchases 250 Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan bought 250 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,095 ($5,350.14).

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,645.50 ($21.50) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,797.19. The company has a market cap of £4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Weir Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,168.50 ($15.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,805 ($23.58).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

