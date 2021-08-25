Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFE. Truist increased their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $87.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.17.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 14,071 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,885.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,091,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,627,713.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $2,504,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 97,837 shares of company stock worth $7,184,865 and sold 57,270 shares worth $5,157,122. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Safehold by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Safehold by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

