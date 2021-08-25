salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.36-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.2-26.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.02 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.360-$4.380 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.31.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.85. 8,699,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The company has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 617,781 shares of company stock valued at $151,521,160 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

