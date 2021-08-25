salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$290.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.66.

NYSE:CRM opened at $259.66 on Monday. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $240.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 613,481 shares of company stock worth $150,399,892 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

