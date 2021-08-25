salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.360-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.20 billion-$26.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.01 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.910-$0.920 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.31.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.85. 9,217,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,396,965. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 613,481 shares of company stock valued at $150,399,892. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.