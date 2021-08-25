Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $22.88. Approximately 21,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 537,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

SANA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sana Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. Analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

