Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.40

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 80758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

