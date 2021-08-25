Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. Sanofi reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sanofi by 45.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,956 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Sanofi by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,164 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $49,356,000. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

SNY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.78. 3,041,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,327. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $130.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

