Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have commented on SDMHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 26th. AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

OTCMKTS SDMHF opened at $607.95 on Wednesday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $607.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $518.31.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.