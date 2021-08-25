Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have commented on SDMHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 26th. AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS SDMHF opened at $607.95 on Wednesday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $607.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $518.31.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

