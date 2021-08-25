Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STSA. Mizuho upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.35.

STSA stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $24.63.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 872,713 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 747,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,613.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89,527 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.