Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

BFS stock opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. Saul Centers has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 15.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,942,000 after buying an additional 284,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Saul Centers by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Saul Centers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,401,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

