Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $116.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76. Stepan has a one year low of $105.96 and a one year high of $139.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. Analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

