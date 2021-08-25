Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 83,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,417,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON stock opened at $230.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.81. The company has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.