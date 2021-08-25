Savant Capital LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $968,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after buying an additional 95,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.