Savant Capital LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 95,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,725,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,823,000. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $550.64 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $560.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $522.73. The stock has a market cap of $216.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

