ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.31. 7,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,984. The company has a market cap of $899.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.57. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54.

Get ScanSource alerts:

SCSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ScanSource stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,622 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of ScanSource worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.