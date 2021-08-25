Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) dropped 13.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Scentre Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07.

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

