Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $153.99

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $153.99 and last traded at $153.99, with a volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.43.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,748,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after buying an additional 464,618 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,400,000 after acquiring an additional 293,603 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after buying an additional 253,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,663,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

