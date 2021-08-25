Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $154.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $155.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

