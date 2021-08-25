Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 94.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $27.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 11.55 and a quick ratio of 11.55. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $28.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2,856.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.
Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.
