Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 94.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $27.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 11.55 and a quick ratio of 11.55. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $28.54.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2,856.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.