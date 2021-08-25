Sector Gamma AS Makes New $12.30 Million Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,295,000. Henry Schein makes up approximately 2.2% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 52.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.56. 15,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.