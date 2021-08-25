Sector Gamma AS Sells 22,750 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sector Gamma AS decreased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,750 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises approximately 1.0% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.47. 27,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,472. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

