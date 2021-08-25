Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.96

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 47245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

