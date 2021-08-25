Selective Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the quarter. Amcor makes up about 1.4% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,792,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,098,000 after buying an additional 1,156,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,630,000 after buying an additional 612,259 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 21.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,740,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,797,000 after buying an additional 1,733,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,352,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after buying an additional 585,658 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,566,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,702,000 after buying an additional 111,300 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 582,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585,104. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.51%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.