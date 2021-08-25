Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after buying an additional 1,475,419 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,322 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 150,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 103,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $172.40. 214,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,281. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.16.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

