Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,050 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $889,744,000 after acquiring an additional 197,306 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after buying an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after buying an additional 614,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 63,504 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 762,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $143.25. 21,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $147.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. Crocs’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.