Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 49,661 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 29.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,661 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 5.8% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

XOM traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $55.46. The stock had a trading volume of 577,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,897,596. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $234.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

