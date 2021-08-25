Selective Wealth Management Inc. Takes $301,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 402,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 32,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $210.30. 8,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,148. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.94. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $210.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

