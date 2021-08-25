Shaker Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,890 shares during the period. PGIM Global High Yield Fund makes up about 1.2% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $149,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $248,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. 137,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,718. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $15.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

