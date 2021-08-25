Shaker Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,057 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCZ. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 78.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 19,857 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $342,000.

Shares of NYSE NCZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 295,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,026. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

