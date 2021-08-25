Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $307 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.85 million.Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.500 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.90. 15,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,511. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $40.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

