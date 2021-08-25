Shopping 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.41 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 79.4% against the dollar. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for about $74.03 or 0.00151421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market capitalization of $70.21 million and $3.41 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00052902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00126867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00156611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,876.39 or 0.99971105 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $500.30 or 0.01023312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.97 or 0.06604486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 948,447 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

