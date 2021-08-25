Shrikrishna Venkataraman Sells 18,287 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $405,788.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shrikrishna Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 52,699 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $1,201,010.21.

NASDAQ:KNBE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $22.47. 773,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,362. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,707,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,254,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNBE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

