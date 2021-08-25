Siebert Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 8,318 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,798% compared to the typical daily volume of 287 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Siebert Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 58.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 69,872 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 72.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIEB opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $117.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.

