Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 121 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $341.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

