Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 234 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,780 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,914 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,824,107,000 after purchasing an additional 159,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,488,446,000 after buying an additional 406,093 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $390,081,000 after acquiring an additional 291,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,633,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

CTXS opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.55. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.66 and a twelve month high of $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $617,223.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.