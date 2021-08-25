Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 40 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $299.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.20. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $210.02 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

