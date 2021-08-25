Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Takes $249,000 Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in NovoCure by 10.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,168,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after purchasing an additional 628,280 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after purchasing an additional 602,857 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in NovoCure by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 37.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,005,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,253.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $366,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,281 shares of company stock worth $10,063,722 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR opened at $136.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,727.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $232.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.16.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

