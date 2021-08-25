SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.12 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $246.93 million and $6.12 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.20 or 0.00778115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00099882 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

