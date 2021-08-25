SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. SITE Centers posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SITE Centers.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SITC. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,109,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,442,000 after acquiring an additional 962,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 98.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,828,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 524,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,465. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 175.46 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $16.52.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.