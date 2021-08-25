Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.86.

ZZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TSE:ZZZ traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$32.77. 10,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,293. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$19.13 and a 52 week high of C$35.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$192.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4692383 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

