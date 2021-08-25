Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

SNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

